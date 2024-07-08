Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,632 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Owens Corning by 131.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 15,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $5,837,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on OC. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, June 17th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Owens Corning from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.00.

Owens Corning Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $165.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.42. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $109.95 and a 12-month high of $184.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $175.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 19.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 3,423 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total value of $604,056.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,405.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.65, for a total value of $520,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,854.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 3,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total transaction of $604,056.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,405.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,360 shares of company stock worth $3,437,315. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

