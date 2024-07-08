Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 380,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,925 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in TeraWulf were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of TeraWulf by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,464,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,641 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in TeraWulf by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,457,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after buying an additional 1,372,195 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in TeraWulf by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,672,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after buying an additional 459,997 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in TeraWulf by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,237,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 39,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TeraWulf during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TeraWulf

In other TeraWulf news, Treasurer Kenneth J. Deane sold 69,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $227,487.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 337,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,046.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on WULF shares. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Roth Capital upgraded shares of TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on TeraWulf from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.35.

TeraWulf Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WULF opened at $5.58 on Monday. TeraWulf Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $5.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.46.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $42.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.86 million. TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 56.70%. Analysts anticipate that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

