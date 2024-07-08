Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 124 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LEA. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lear by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lear by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Lear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,405,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Lear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,980,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Lear by 6,008.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lear alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LEA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $139.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com lowered Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lear from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Lear from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lear from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.63.

Lear Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE LEA opened at $113.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $112.55 and a 52 week high of $157.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.16.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

Insider Activity at Lear

In other news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $159,174.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total value of $296,273.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $159,174.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lear

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.