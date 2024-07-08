Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,241 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $411,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 20,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 9,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 4th quarter worth $525,000.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Stock Performance

BATS:ARKG opened at $23.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.79.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Company Profile

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

