Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in ITT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $992,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ITT by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,463,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,009,902,000 after buying an additional 65,173 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ITT during the 4th quarter valued at $102,709,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ITT during the 4th quarter valued at $951,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ITT in the 4th quarter worth $247,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on ITT shares. UBS Group raised their target price on ITT from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on ITT from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.38.

ITT Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:ITT opened at $126.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $90.83 and a one year high of $140.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.28.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $910.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.21 million. ITT had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 12.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.10%.

About ITT

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

See Also

