Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYE. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3,280.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 271,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,999,000 after purchasing an additional 263,912 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $11,148,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $9,916,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,113,000. Finally, Counterweight Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,232,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $47.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $41.43 and a one year high of $51.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.82.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

