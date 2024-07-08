Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in NetEase by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in NetEase by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of NetEase in a report on Friday. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.86.

NetEase Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $91.96 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.05. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.30 and a 12 month high of $118.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.53.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 28.75%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 30.54%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

