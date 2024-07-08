Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $524,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $853,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $272,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Price Performance

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF stock opened at $72.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 12 month low of $49.41 and a 12 month high of $72.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.25 and its 200-day moving average is $63.74.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%.

(Free Report)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.