Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $1.02 Million Position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,281,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,541,000 after buying an additional 71,103 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 724,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 719,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,375,000 after purchasing an additional 96,179 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,517,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,377,000.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of XYLD opened at $40.74 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.17. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $37.49 and a 1-year high of $41.54. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.44.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

