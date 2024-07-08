Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $971,000 Stock Position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 64.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,647 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 1,103.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,461 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,094,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,513,000 after acquiring an additional 78,754 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,046,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,856,000 after acquiring an additional 22,097 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 545,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,701,000 after purchasing an additional 18,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 477,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,348,000 after purchasing an additional 100,200 shares during the period.

Get Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF alerts:

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Performance

GCOW stock opened at $34.24 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.66 and a 200 day moving average of $34.31. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.63.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.