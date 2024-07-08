Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLTR. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 13.9% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 39,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 16.4% during the first quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the first quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 71,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,483,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on DLTR shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $168.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $106.68 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.60. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.85 and a 1-year high of $154.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of -23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.43. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

