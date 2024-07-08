Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Makes New $995,000 Investment in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Corpay during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Corpay in the first quarter worth $61,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Corpay in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Corpay during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC bought a new stake in Corpay during the first quarter worth about $371,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPAY. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Corpay from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Corpay in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Corpay from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Corpay in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Corpay from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corpay has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.20.

Corpay Price Performance

CPAY opened at $270.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Corpay, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.39 and a fifty-two week high of $319.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.48. The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $935.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.25 million. Corpay had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 36.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.84 EPS for the current year.

Corpay Profile

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

