Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3,933.3% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:MOH opened at $293.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $288.79 and a fifty-two week high of $423.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $321.87 and its 200 day moving average is $360.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.27. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.56 earnings per share for the current year.

MOH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $453.00 to $412.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Molina Healthcare

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $85,817.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,816,710.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $85,817.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,816,710.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,504,526.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Molina Healthcare

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.