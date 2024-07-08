Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,649 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 259.1% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares during the period.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJAN opened at $31.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $209.64 million, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.92. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52-week low of $26.88 and a 52-week high of $33.21.

About Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

