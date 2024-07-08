Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,952 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,031 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.3% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 42,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth $642,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.4% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 59,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.5% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.4% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 11,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $55.23 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.72 and a 200 day moving average of $58.69. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $53.52 and a 52 week high of $66.15. The company has a market cap of $96.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TD shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bank Financial cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

