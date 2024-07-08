Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,630 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 71.6% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 19,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1,712.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 329,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,399,000 after purchasing an additional 311,239 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of RWO stock opened at $41.70 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $35.60 and a one year high of $44.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.95.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.