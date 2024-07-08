Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,390 Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.54% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth $401,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 10,244 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 44,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of NJUL opened at $60.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.34.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

