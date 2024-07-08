Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 619 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield by 4,670.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield by 1,049.1% in the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 610,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 557,749 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brookfield by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 256.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BN shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $50.00 to $49.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Brookfield in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.10.

Insider Activity

In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,779,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,278,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $155,099.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,779,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,278,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Stock Performance

Shares of BN stock opened at $42.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.92 billion, a PE ratio of 69.74 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.13. Brookfield Co. has a 52 week low of $28.84 and a 52 week high of $45.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 3.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

