Wedbush Comments on First Foundation Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) – Wedbush decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for First Foundation in a report released on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Foundation’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Foundation’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $51.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.93 million. First Foundation had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 32.44%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson upgraded First Foundation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James downgraded First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens cut First Foundation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of First Foundation in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

First Foundation Price Performance

First Foundation stock opened at $5.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $283.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.34. First Foundation has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $11.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Foundation

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 38,300.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 16,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.09%.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

