Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Merus (MRUS)

Merus (NASDAQ: MRUS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/28/2024 – Merus had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock.

6/26/2024 – Merus had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $70.00 to $93.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/25/2024 – Merus had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock.

6/17/2024 – Merus had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $99.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/5/2024 – Merus had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $80.00 to $76.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/4/2024 – Merus had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $84.00 to $91.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/4/2024 – Merus had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $54.00 to $67.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/4/2024 – Merus had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $69.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/28/2024 – Merus had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $57.00 to $93.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/28/2024 – Merus had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/24/2024 – Merus had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock.

5/24/2024 – Merus had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

5/24/2024 – Merus had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $52.00 to $61.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/22/2024 – Merus was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/14/2024 – Merus was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/13/2024 – Merus had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock.

5/9/2024 – Merus had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Merus Price Performance

Shares of MRUS opened at $53.34 on Monday. Merus has a 1 year low of $19.81 and a 1 year high of $61.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.24. Merus had a negative net margin of 390.36% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%. The business had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merus will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Merus

In other news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Harry Shuman sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total value of $422,232.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,995.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,300 shares of company stock worth $1,392,792. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lynx1 Capital Management LP lifted its position in Merus by 32.9% in the first quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 1,509,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,951,000 after buying an additional 373,782 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Merus in the first quarter worth $555,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in Merus in the first quarter worth $20,492,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Merus by 2.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Merus by 2.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 542,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,427,000 after buying an additional 11,536 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

See Also

