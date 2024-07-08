WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) Senior Officer Eva Fong Sells 10,000 Shares

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Eva Fong sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.80, for a total transaction of C$48,000.00.

WELL Health Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of WELL traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$4.84. The company had a trading volume of 330,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,346. WELL Health Technologies Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.89. The stock has a market cap of C$1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.13.

WELL Health Technologies Company Profile

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner-focused digital healthcare company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides omni-channel patient services and solutions to specific markets, such as provider staffing, anesthesia, gastrointestinal health, women's health, primary care, and mental healthcare.

