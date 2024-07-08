Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) to Equal Weight

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $15.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Bumble in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Bumble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Bumble from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Bumble from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bumble in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bumble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.29.

NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $9.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 54.94 and a beta of 1.70. Bumble has a 52-week low of $9.29 and a 52-week high of $21.06.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. Bumble had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $267.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bumble will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Bumble news, Director Ann Mather sold 7,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $85,483.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,030 shares in the company, valued at $331,232.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the fourth quarter valued at $16,112,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bumble by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,599,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,374 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,678,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bumble by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,822,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,837,000 after buying an additional 613,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at $6,370,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

