Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target Lowered to $56.00 at Morgan Stanley

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 61.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.77. 194,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,019. Werner Enterprises has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $47.27. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $769.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.30 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 6.15%. Werner Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 139.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 390.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

