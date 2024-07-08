West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.05% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $14,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $497,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 31,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 750,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $281,524,000 after purchasing an additional 60,927 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1,287.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,862,000 after purchasing an additional 41,700 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WST stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $322.51. 207,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,088. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $310.00 and a twelve month high of $415.73. The firm has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.61.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.62 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 19.42%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.55%.

In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total transaction of $24,198,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,063,718.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total value of $595,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,030.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total value of $24,198,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,063,718.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

