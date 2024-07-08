Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WNEB. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 6.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 24,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 14.2% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 168,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 19.3% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 22,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the period. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WNEB stock opened at $6.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Western New England Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.51. The stock has a market cap of $144.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.69.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $18.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.46 million. Research analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western New England Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

