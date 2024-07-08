WEX (NYSE:WEX) PT Lowered to $230.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $275.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.49% from the stock’s current price.

WEX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of WEX from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of WEX from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on WEX from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on WEX from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.00.

NYSE WEX traded up $1.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $179.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,759. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.30. WEX has a 12 month low of $161.95 and a 12 month high of $244.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.15. WEX had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.52 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WEX will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WEX news, SVP Sara Trickett sold 734 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.43, for a total transaction of $154,455.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.01, for a total transaction of $400,285.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,182.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sara Trickett sold 734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.43, for a total value of $154,455.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,831 shares of company stock valued at $808,602 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in WEX by 74.7% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in WEX during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of WEX by 233.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

