WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

WH Smith (LON:SMWH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,469 ($18.58) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.55% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.24) target price on shares of WH Smith in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.
In other WH Smith news, insider Annette Court purchased 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,110 ($14.04) per share, for a total transaction of £9,990 ($12,635.97). 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. It operates stores in airports, hospitals, railway stations, and motorway service areas.
