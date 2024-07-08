Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Receives $57.95 Average Price Target from Analysts

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.83.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WPM. TD Securities raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. CIBC increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

NYSE WPM opened at $55.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.58. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $38.37 and a twelve month high of $57.87.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.95 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 53.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 47.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Inc. CA increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

