Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. Decreases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 9,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.07.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $166.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,271,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,626,261. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.70 and a 12 month high of $182.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.66, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.58 and its 200 day moving average is $168.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.98%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

