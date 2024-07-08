Wickes Group’s (WIX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Wickes Group (LON:WIX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 180 ($2.28) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.08% from the company’s current price.

Wickes Group Stock Performance

Shares of Wickes Group stock opened at GBX 138.38 ($1.75) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 413.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £331.71 million, a P/E ratio of 1,153.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 140.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 147.66. Wickes Group has a 12 month low of GBX 116.50 ($1.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 163.30 ($2.07).

Wickes Group Company Profile

Wickes Group plc operates as a retailer of home repair, maintenance, and improvement products and services in the United Kingdom. It supports customers home improvements plans through Local Trade, Design and Installation, and do-it-yourself (DIY) prepositions. The company's products portfolio includes kitchen, bathroom, garden and outdoor space, building supplies, tools, timber, doors, drawer fronts, decorating, flooring and tiles, electrical, hardware and roofing, painting, extensions, loft conversions, driveway, hang a shelf, and joinery and landscaping categories.

