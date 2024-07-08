Wickes Group’s (WIX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Wickes Group (LON:WIX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 180 ($2.28) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.08% from the company’s current price.
Wickes Group Stock Performance
Shares of Wickes Group stock opened at GBX 138.38 ($1.75) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 413.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £331.71 million, a P/E ratio of 1,153.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 140.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 147.66. Wickes Group has a 12 month low of GBX 116.50 ($1.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 163.30 ($2.07).
Wickes Group Company Profile
