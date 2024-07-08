Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target Lowered to $107.00 at Truist Financial

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.53% from the stock’s previous close.

WTFC has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.69.

WTFC stock traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $95.94. 105,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,634. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $71.86 and a 12-month high of $105.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.18.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $604.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.80 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 17.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 825.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

