Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its holdings in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,253,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 66,561 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.06% of Wipro worth $18,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 47.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 14.2% in the first quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,756 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 79,931 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wipro alerts:

Wipro Stock Up 0.5 %

Wipro stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,379. Wipro Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Wipro had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WIT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Nomura Securities upgraded Wipro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on Wipro in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Wipro

Wipro Profile

(Free Report)

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.