Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,825,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,846 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $151,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,062,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,644,054 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,994,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,435 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 184.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,451,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,861,000 after purchasing an additional 942,097 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 247.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,284,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,511,000 after purchasing an additional 915,046 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,140,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,630,000 after purchasing an additional 693,921 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of XEL stock traded down $0.52 on Monday, hitting $52.17. 691,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,674,740. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.37. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $65.62.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.5475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.77%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

