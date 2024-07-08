XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Stock Price Down 5.8%

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.45 and last traded at $7.46. Approximately 2,406,599 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 13,509,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XPEV shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Daiwa America upgraded XPeng to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup upgraded XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.70 to $8.30 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on XPeng in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPeng has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.28.

XPeng Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average of $9.06. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $906.90 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of XPeng

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in XPeng by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 102,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in XPeng by 322.2% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in XPeng by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

Further Reading

