XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS) Insider Ben Bramhall Sells 160,965 Shares

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS – Get Free Report) insider Ben Bramhall sold 160,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.02), for a total value of £511,868.70 ($647,443.33).

Ben Bramhall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 5th, Ben Bramhall sold 509,380 shares of XPS Pensions Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 315 ($3.98), for a total value of £1,604,547 ($2,029,530.74).

XPS Pensions Group Stock Down 1.1 %

LON:XPS traded down GBX 3.65 ($0.05) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 322 ($4.07). 489,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,017. The stock has a market cap of £663.42 million, a PE ratio of 4,685.71 and a beta of 0.49. XPS Pensions Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 180 ($2.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 334 ($4.22). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 271.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 242.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

XPS Pensions Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This is a boost from XPS Pensions Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.59%. XPS Pensions Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12,857.14%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group from GBX 270 ($3.42) to GBX 315 ($3.98) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.48) price objective on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of XPS Pensions Group from GBX 280 ($3.54) to GBX 298 ($3.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on XPS Pensions Group

XPS Pensions Group Company Profile

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. The company offers advisory services to pension schemes and corporate sponsors; independent investment advisory services; DB and DC master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services.

