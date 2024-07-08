Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 439,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,033,000 after purchasing an additional 48,925 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 91,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,408,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,249,000 after purchasing an additional 327,383 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of XYL traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $134.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,774. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $146.08. The company has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a PE ratio of 47.87, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total value of $315,799.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XYL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.92.

Xylem Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

