Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 936,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,355 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $37,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Yum China by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Yum China by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Yum China by 2.4% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 20,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum China Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $31.05 on Monday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.32 and a 12-month high of $61.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.97.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 32.16%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

