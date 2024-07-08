Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,364,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,968 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 2.96% of Ziff Davis worth $87,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ziff Davis by 362.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the third quarter worth $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ZD. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ziff Davis from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ziff Davis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Ziff Davis from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Ziff Davis from $74.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.13.

Ziff Davis Stock Performance

ZD stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.19. 84,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,607. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $75.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 1.29.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $314.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.71 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 14.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ziff Davis Profile

(Free Report)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.