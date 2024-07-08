ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) vs. C3is (NASDAQ:CISS) Head-To-Head Analysis

C3is (NASDAQ:CISS – Get Free Report) and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.5% of C3is shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.4% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares C3is and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C3is 32.12% 22.99% 14.33% ZIM Integrated Shipping Services -47.59% -14.80% -5.09%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C3is $28.74 million 0.02 $9.29 million $30.11 0.05 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services $5.35 billion 0.50 -$2.70 billion ($21.17) -1.04

This table compares C3is and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

C3is has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ZIM Integrated Shipping Services. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than C3is, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for C3is and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C3is 0 0 0 0 N/A ZIM Integrated Shipping Services 3 1 1 0 1.60

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a consensus target price of $12.01, suggesting a potential downside of 45.68%. Given ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is more favorable than C3is.

About C3is

C3is Inc. offers international seaborne transportation services. It provides its services to dry bulk charterers, including national and private industrial users, commodity producers and traders, oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders and producers. The company owns and operates a fleet of two drybulk carriers, which transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers, and one Aframax crude oil tanker that transports crude oil. C3is Inc. was founded in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders. The company also offers ZIMonitor, a premium reefer cargo tracking service. As of March 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 150 vessels, which included 134 container vessels and 16 vehicle transport vessels; and as of December 31, 2023, it operated a network of 67 weekly lines. The company was incorporated in 1945 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

