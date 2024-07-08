ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ZKH Group Limited (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 228,813 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 125% from the previous session’s volume of 101,898 shares.The stock last traded at $3.92 and had previously closed at $3.89.

ZKH Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.01.

Get ZKH Group alerts:

ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $257.66 million for the quarter.

ZKH Group Company Profile

ZKH Group Limited develops and operates a maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products trading and service platform that offers spare parts, chemicals, manufacturing parts, general consumables, and office supplies in the People's Republic of China. The company provides MRO procurement and management services; digitalized MRO procurement solutions; and logistics and warehousing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZKH Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZKH Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.