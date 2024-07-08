Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Down 1.8%

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $195.46 and last traded at $198.09. 633,813 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 2,239,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $201.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $182.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.21.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ZS

Zscaler Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of -389.86 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.85.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $553.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.55 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total value of $1,414,313.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,486 shares in the company, valued at $43,148,154.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 3.3% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 8.1% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 21.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 3.9% in the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 15,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 254,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,970,000 after buying an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.