10,686 Shares in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG) Purchased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Aegon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,961,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Aegon by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,140,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,849,000 after buying an additional 389,582 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Aegon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,482,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Aegon by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,922,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,074,000 after acquiring an additional 601,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of Aegon by 0.4% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 1,039,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the period. 4.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aegon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEG. UBS Group lowered Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Aegon Price Performance

Aegon stock opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.07. Aegon Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $6.96.

Aegon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.