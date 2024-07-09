1,095 Shares in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Bought by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Allstate in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its position in Allstate by 779.8% in the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 35,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,088,000 after buying an additional 31,190 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Allstate by 7.0% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of Allstate by 17.2% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on ALL shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Allstate from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.88.

Allstate Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE ALL traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $159.49. 34,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,533. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $177.37. The company has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.30) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.24%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

