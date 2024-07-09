10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Price Target Cut to $16.00

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 10.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on 10x Genomics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays cut their price target on 10x Genomics from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, TD Cowen cut 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.23.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TXG

10x Genomics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXG traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.89. The company had a trading volume of 322,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,351. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.31. 10x Genomics has a 12 month low of $17.89 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.84.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 30.85% and a negative net margin of 42.20%. The firm had revenue of $141.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that 10x Genomics will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at 10x Genomics

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,877 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $118,511.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 889,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,618,276.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $118,511.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,618,276.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $99,314.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,506,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,900 shares of company stock worth $289,170. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 10x Genomics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in 10x Genomics by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in 10x Genomics by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in 10x Genomics by 501.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 10x Genomics

(Get Free Report)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.