1,100 Shares in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Purchased by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 5.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Garmin by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 62,431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,570,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Garmin by 62.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 6,824 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $379,830.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,256.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Garmin news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $674,683.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,551,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $379,830.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,256.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Garmin Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE GRMN opened at $161.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.48. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $99.61 and a 12-month high of $171.64.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.42. Garmin had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GRMN. StockNews.com upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.83.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

