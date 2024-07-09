1,212 Shares in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE) Acquired by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $304,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XONE remained flat at $49.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 4,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,720. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.57. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $49.24 and a twelve month high of $52.43.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

