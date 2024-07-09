1,422 Shares in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Purchased by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4,466.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Price Performance

NYSE:CAH opened at $96.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.29. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.11 and a 1-year high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The firm had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.5056 dividend. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CAH

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.