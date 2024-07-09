14,800 Shares in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the first quarter worth approximately $384,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in PetIQ by 160.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 23,177 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in PetIQ by 67.3% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in PetIQ by 105.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 140,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 72,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PetIQ by 196.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 129,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 85,920 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PetIQ

In related news, Director Scott Huff sold 12,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $268,876.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ Stock Performance

Shares of PETQ opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $661.94 million, a PE ratio of 101.14 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.78. PetIQ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $22.98.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $308.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.16 million. PetIQ had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 13.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PetIQ, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on PETQ. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of PetIQ from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, PetIQ has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

PetIQ Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which sells flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as third-party branded products for dogs and cats.

