1,907 Shares in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Bought by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 7.3% in the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Eastman Chemical

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total value of $195,959.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $10,318,864.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,878,545.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total transaction of $195,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,027 shares of company stock valued at $10,885,638. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.31.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,422. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.46. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $68.89 and a 1-year high of $105.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.60.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.75%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

