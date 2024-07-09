2,050 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Purchased by Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.41.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $111.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,609,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,000,244. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.25. The stock has a market cap of $440.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

